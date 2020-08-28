Vladimir Putin warns Belarus protesters: Don’t push too hard

President Vladimir Putin of Russia gave an ominous warning Thursday to protesters in Belarus not to push too hard to topple their country’s embattled president, saying that Russia had formed a special reserve force of security officers to restore order in the event of chaos in its western neighbor.

Putin, speaking in an interview with Russian state television, said he had ordered the creation of a “certain reserve of law enforcement officers” at the request of Belarus’ authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. He said the force had not been deployed yet, because “we also agreed that it will not be used unless the situation gets out of control.”

Putin’s remarks laid out for the first time the Kremlin’s view of more than two weeks of protests in Belarus, which he described as “perhaps the closest country to us.” While saying that Belarusians themselves must decide their future after a disputed presidential election Aug. 9, he added: “We are certainly not indifferent to what is happening there.”

The crisis in Belarus has confronted the Russian leader with a perilous dilemma: After weeks of protests in the Russian Far East and a wave of indignation over the poisoning of his most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny, Putin is loath to see the demise of a fellow authoritarian who himself seemed invincible until this month. It might give Russians ideas.

But Putin is wary of getting sucked into Lukashenko’s fight for survival. That would invite worldwide condemnation and possibly new Western sanctions — and, most important, risk turning the generally pro-Russian population of Belarus into another hotbed of seething anti-Moscow sentiment like Ukraine.

Belarus occupies strategically important territory between Russia and the West, and while Lukashenko’s opponents insist they have no intention of aligning Belarus with NATO or the European Union at the expense of Russia, the spectacle of mass protests against a rigged election has set nerves on edge in the Kremlin.

“For Putin, Belarus is an existential question,” said Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a research organization close to the Russian government.