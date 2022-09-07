Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to nations that cap prices

Vladimir Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices

We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, Putin said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Sep 07 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 15:37 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia will stop delivering oil and gas supplies to countries that introduce price caps, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Capping prices, as some Western countries are considering, "would be an absolutely stupid decision," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Read | India won't join G7's price cap on Russian oil, says Sergey Lavrov

"We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests)," he said. "No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing."

