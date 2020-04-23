Volkswagen making masks in China for Europe plant staff

Volkswagen making masks in China for its staff at European plants

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 23 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 14:55 ist
AFP/File photo

Volkswagen AG is making masks in China for distribution to Volkswagen plant employees in Europe, the German automaker said on Thursday as it prepares to restart European production.

Volkswagen will be able to produce 1.6 million masks per month in the coastal city of Tianjin, where it has car plants with partner FAW Group.

It plans to send the first shipment of masks to Germany at the beginning of May, the company said in a statement.

