Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'attack' on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.
Zelenskyy said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine.
But "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be", he said in a video statement, describing it as "outright terror".
The Ukrainian leader said that, of the around 100,000 people who had been able to leave other Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors over the past two days, some 40,000 had fled on Thursday alone.
Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out an air strike on Wednesday on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, killing three people, including a young girl.
Moscow Thursday promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee onto its soil, but Kyiv has previously rejected evacuation routes leading into Russia.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high
No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world