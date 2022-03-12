Volodymyr Zelenskyy hails Polish support since Russia invasion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday praised the support of neighbouring Poland since Russia invaded last month.

"When you have someone who hurts you, it is very important to have someone who offers their shoulder for you to lean on," he said in a message to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and the Polish people.

On February 24, when Russia invaded, "I had no doubt who this would be, who would tell me 'Brother, your people will not find themselves alone against the enemy'".

More than 2.5 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, the UN says -- more than half across the western border to Poland.

"You welcome our people into your families, with Polish tenderness, with brotherly kindness," he said.

"Polish brothers and sisters, I feel that we have formed an extremely strong union," he added.

Poland this week said it was "ready" to hand its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States, under a scheme that would see the planes given to Ukraine.

But Washington has rejected the offer as not "tenable", saying it raises "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance.

