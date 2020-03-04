Voters in 4 big Super Tuesday states cite coronavirus as factor: Study

About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states - California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina - said the new coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.

In Texas, the disease was cited as a factor by 78% of voters, and in North Carolina by 76%. In California, it was cited by 75% and in Virginia by 73%, the poll found.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread around the world, sparking concerns of a global pandemic.