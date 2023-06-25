Wagner Group halts advance to 'avoid bloodshed'

Wagner Group has agreed to halt advance to 'avoid bloodshed'

Prigozhin had earlier said that he wanted to oust the army's top brass

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 01:56 ist
A traffic police officer checks a car next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had ordered his fighters advancing on Moscow in convoy to turn around and return to their bases to avoid bloodshed.

Prigozhin had earlier said that he wanted to oust the army's top brass and "restore justice". Putin said the mutiny had to be decisively put down.

The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had spoken to Prigozhin with Putin's approval, and that the head of the Wagner militia had agreed to de-escalate the situation.

Track live updates

In an audio message released by his press service, Prigozhin said:

"They wanted to disband the Wagner military company. We embarked on a march of justice on June 23. In 24 hours we got to within 200 km of Moscow. In this time we did not spill a single drop of our fighters' blood.

"Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled. Understanding responsibility [for the chance] that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 