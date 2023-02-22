'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere passes away

'Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere passes away aged 28

Panettiere appeared alongside his sister Hayden Panettiere in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 21:17 ist
Jansen Panettiere in The Martial Arts Kid (2015). Credit: imdb.com

Actor Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who followed his sister into show business with appearances on Even Stevens, Blues Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead, died in New York aged 28.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news, but did not reveal the cause of death or other details, reported Deadline.

Born on September 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York, Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Disney Channel's Even Stevens starring a young Shia LaBeouf. Subsequent credits include 2003 appearances on the sitcom Hope & Faith and the drama Third Watch, and the following year he voiced the recurring character Periwinkle on Blue's Clues.

As a voice actor, his credits include 100 Things To Do Before Middle School, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and The X's among others.

Onscreen, he had roles in Nickelodeon's The Last Day of Summer (earning a Young Artiste Award nomination), The Babysitters, Major Crimes, and in an episode of The Walking Dead in 2019. His most recent credit is the 2022 film Love and Love Not.

Panettiere appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise.

In 2019, he co-starred in MTV's How High 2.

Panettiere also was an artist and shared his paintings on Instagram and on his website.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Hollywood
World news

What's Brewing

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

 