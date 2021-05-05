Wall Street rises as growth stocks regain, strong jobs data

Wall St rises as growth stocks regain, strong jobs data

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 05 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 19:31 ist
Credit: AFP file photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after megacap stocks bounced back from a steep selloff in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.96 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,163.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.40 points, or 0.30%, at 4,177.06, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.63 points, or 0.72%, to 13,731.13 at the opening bell.

