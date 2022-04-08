Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

With the Covid-19 pandemic considered reasonably under control, many businesses are reopening their doors to job applicants. Including the ones down far south.

The United Kingdom's Port Lockroy has begun accepting applications for a new team for the upcoming season in the frigid ice continent. The season will begin between October and December 2022 and end in March 2023 and the base is looking for a base leader, a shop manager and general assistant.

Port Lockroy, Base ‘A’, is a British historic base situated on the tiny Goudier Island off the Antarctic Peninsula. Base ‘A’ was established in 1944 and operated as a British research station, initially under Operation Tabarin and later by the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (FIDS) until it closed and retired in 1962.

In 1996, Port Lockroy was restored as a ‘living museum’ and since then has operated during the Austral summer as a visitor site welcoming those who travel to Antarctica on expedition vessels and yachts, and is home to a small post office, an Antarctic museum and a gift shop, all run by a rotating staff of four to five people.

Among the jobs the base is seeking people for includes a base leader, whose duties include, among other things like delivering briefings and assisting the operation of the post office at Lockroy - assisting in monitoring penguins and other wildlife, along with environmental monitoring.

The jobs are not easy - there are very few amenities, with toilets being particularly restrictive as there is no flush available there and camping toilets need to be cleaned daily. Water is also brought from the ship, and staff may also have to get chunks of ice and boil it to get drinking water.

And while foreigners are open to apply for the post, they must ensure that they have a right to work in the UK, with requirements including either passports, indefinite leave to remain and visas.

