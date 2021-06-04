Was Trump right about Covid-19 Wuhan lab leak theory? He says so

In a statement, former US President Donald Trump said that everyone including the "enemy" are saying that he was right about Covid-19 or what he calls the "China virus" lab leak theory.

"The correspondence between Dr Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!" he said in the statement.

