Was Trump right about Wuhan lab leak theory? He says so

Was Trump right about Covid-19 Wuhan lab leak theory? He says so

He said that China should pay $10 trillion to America, and the world for the death and destruction caused

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2021, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 09:02 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a statement, former US President Donald Trump said that everyone including the "enemy" are saying that he was right about Covid-19 or what he calls the "China virus" lab leak theory.

"The correspondence between Dr Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!" he said in the statement.

More to follow...

 

Donald Trump
Coronavirus
Covid-19
United States
China

