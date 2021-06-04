Was Trump right about Covid-19 Wuhan lab leak theory? He says so

In a statement, former US President Donald Trump said that everyone including the "enemy" are saying that he was right about Covid-19 or what he calls the "China virus" lab leak theory.
"The correspondence between Dr Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!" he said in the statement.
"Now everyone, even so-called "enemy", are beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab. China should pay 10 trillion dollars to US & world for death & destruction they have caused," reads the statement from former US President Trump pic.twitter.com/dA7TruJh0w
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’
Ramdev's rage suits BJP politically
Civil servants not politicians’ handmaidens
NASA just broke the 'Venus Curse': Here's what it took
Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?
This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims
This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK