Washington DC sues Amazon over e-commerce domination

The suit alleges that Amazon's control of 50 to 70 per cent of US e-commerce sales results in higher consumer prices

The attorney general for the US capital city Washington sued Amazon Tuesday on antitrust grounds, claiming the tech giant abuses its dominant position in online retail sales.

The suit filed by the office of Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that Amazon's control of 50 to 70 per cent of US e-commerce sales results in higher consumer prices.

"Amazon's online retail sales platform benefits from, and is protected by, Amazon's anticompetitive business practices," said the suit filed in District of Columbia superior court.

