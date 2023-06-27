We are making advances in all sectors: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military had made advances on Monday in all sectors of the front line.
"Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered from a train after visiting frontline positions.
"May I wish our boys more such days."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit