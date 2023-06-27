We are making advances in all sectors: Zelenskyy

We are making advances in all sectors: Zelenskyy

Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day, he said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2023, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 06:54 ist
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military had made advances on Monday in all sectors of the front line.

"Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered from a train after visiting frontline positions.

"May I wish our boys more such days." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

 