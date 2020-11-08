'We did it, Joe': Harris calls Biden after win

Harris shattered barriers to become the first woman vice president of the US

  Nov 08 2020, 12:42 ist
  updated: Nov 08 2020, 16:34 ist
Kamala Harris shattered barriers to become the first woman vice president of the United States. Credit: Twitter Photo (@KamalaHarris)

Shortly after Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeated Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, Kamala Harris tweeted a video of her phone call with Biden and wrote, "We did it."

"We did it... We did it Joe. You're gonna be the next president of the United States," Harris can be heard saying in the video.

On Saturday, Harris shattered barriers to become the first woman vice president of the United States as Biden's victory in Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral college votes needed to clinch the presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense. 

Harris was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Biden as his running mate in August, months after she suspended her own presidential dreams, saying that she lacked the financial resources to continue her campaign.

She will also be the first woman of Indian-origin and first Black as well as the first African-American vice president of the country.

(With agency inputs)

