We didn't delay Covid-19 vaccine results until after US election: Pfizer CEO

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc "didn't conspire with anyone" to delay releasing efficacy results for the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the US presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a New York Times conference on Tuesday.
Bourla also said the company has already hit the required safety milestone for the vaccine's phase 3 trial, which is two months of data from around half of the study's roughly 44,000 participants. He said the company is currently preparing that data for submission.
