'Did not delay vaccine results until after US polls'

We didn't delay Covid-19 vaccine results until after US election: Pfizer CEO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2020, 04:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 04:23 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc "didn't conspire with anyone" to delay releasing efficacy results for the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the US presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a New York Times conference on Tuesday.

Bourla also said the company has already hit the required safety milestone for the vaccine's phase 3 trial, which is two months of data from around half of the study's roughly 44,000 participants. He said the company is currently preparing that data for submission.

