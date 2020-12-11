We may be back to normal by 2022 after Covid-19 pandemic, says Bill Gates

Billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has said that the world may be back to normal in 2022 after recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that by Summer 2021, rich countries will have more vaccine coverage than others and hence they may return to normalcy sooner, but the virus will remain in the world he said, adding that the world will still be wary of large public events and will still wear masks.

"We really need to get this virus eliminated, almost everywhere or else we have seen even in countries that have done a super good job -- like Australia or Singapore or Hong Kong or South Korea – they always run a risk of reinfection. So they’ve had to restrict tourism and other travel, but by summer that will start to open up," he said in the interview.

When asked about a supply problem for vaccines, he said that vaccines will be approved by Summer 2021 and it will be more of a logistics issue of getting the vaccines out to everyone. He added that the world will have the manufacturing capacity and the rich world in 2021 and for the world as a whole in the first half of 2022.

On the matter of waves of Covid-19 happening around the world and why it is sharper in some and not as destructive in others, he said, "We do know that cold weather allows the virus to multiply more, and it drags people indoors, and areas where you have older people; multigenerational households and more indoor activity we know are associated with a higher disease rate. But our ability to take that and put it into a model and predict here’s what’s going to happen in the countryside or New Delhi or in the US has actually been pretty weak."

"The epidemic in some poor areas, particularly in Africa, has not been very bad, and yes, that’s partly the young population and the fact that they are outdoors a lot," he added that despite this he was surprised that Covid-19 has not directly impacted Africa as much as expected though economic disruptions have caused huge problems including in education and the jobs market.