'We're prepared' to tackle Omicron: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday sought to reassure Americans about the country's ability to battle the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States, saying the nation was "prepared."
"We should all be concerned about Omicron but not panicked," he said in a televised address from the White House.
"This is not March of 2020," he continued. "Two hundred million people are fully vaccinated. We're prepared, we know more. We just have to stay focused."
