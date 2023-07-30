Niger coup: West African leaders threaten sanctions

West African leaders threaten sanctions, force against Niger coup leaders

The regional leaders meeting in Abuja said punitive measures against Niger's new military leaders could include financial and travel sanctions and a no-fly zone.

Reuters
Reuters, Abuja,
  • Jul 30 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 20:44 ist
General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023. Credit: Reuter Photo

West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS on Sunday gave Niger coup leaders one week to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum or face sanctions and the possible use of force.

The regional leaders meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja said punitive measures against Niger's new military leaders could include financial and travel sanctions and a no-fly zone.

Also Read | Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French presidency

With military action a possibility too, ECOWAS defence chiefs would meet immediately, they said in a communique, also condemning support for the coup from some foreign nations and military contractors.

The coup in Niger has been widely condemned by neighbours and international partners including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and former colonial power France.

But the boss of Russia's private Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin hailed the coup as good news and offered his fighters' services.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Africa
Niger

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 