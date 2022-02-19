West should stop 'appeasement' policy toward Russia: Ukraine leader

Ukraine asks West to 'stop appeasement' toward Russia

Russia test fired nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday as President Vladimir Putin oversaw a dramatic military exercise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Western powers should drop their policy of "appeasement" toward Moscow, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky told a security forum Saturday, as fears mount of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also read: Russia's test missiles 'hit targets' in strategic drills as tensions soar over Ukraine

"Ukraine has received security guarantees for abandoning the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal. We have no weapons. And no security ... But we have a right -- a right to demand a shift from a policy of appeasement to one ensuring security and peace," he said at the gathering in Munich.

