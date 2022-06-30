Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless: Putin

Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless: Vladimir Putin

Putin said that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Jun 30 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 15:50 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with media during the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.

Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early on Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit.

As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we're tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau joked that Western leaders could try to match Putin's naked torso pictures with a “bare-chested horseback riding display”, one of his widely publicised athletic adventures.

Speaking to reporters, Putin retorted that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports.

“I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said. "“But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

He noted that to look good “it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Vladimir Putin
World news

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 