What he said is his wish: Bhutto on EAM's terrorism remarks

Bhutto-Zardari said 'there is insecurity because of the false propaganda'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:46 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday slammed his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for calling him a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terror industry."

Jaishankar had on Friday called Bhutto-Zardari a "spokesperson of terror industry" which is the mainstay of Pakistan. He further said that "victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism".

Read | India, Pakistan exchange barbs over terrorism, J&K at SCO meet

Reacting to these statement hours later in a press conference in Pakistan, Bhutto-Zardari said "there is insecurity because of the false propaganda", Hindustan Times reported.

"What he said is his wish. I gave my statements there, spoke to the press and everything is on the record," Bilawal said.

"There is insecurity because of the false propaganda. That propaganda breaks when I go there and present my case even if I don't say anything. It is not only in the context of India, but all those who link Pakistan with terrorism," he said.

“[Jaishankar] says the victims of terrorism and the perpetrators should not sit together. This is hatred. Have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?” Bilawal asked.

Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari were in Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
S Jaishankar
India News
Pakistan
India-Pakistan relations

