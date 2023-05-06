What he said is his wish: Bhutto on EAM's terrorism remarks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday slammed his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for calling him a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terror industry."

Jaishankar had on Friday called Bhutto-Zardari a "spokesperson of terror industry" which is the mainstay of Pakistan. He further said that "victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism".

Reacting to these statement hours later in a press conference in Pakistan, Bhutto-Zardari said "there is insecurity because of the false propaganda", Hindustan Times reported.

"What he said is his wish. I gave my statements there, spoke to the press and everything is on the record," Bilawal said.

"There is insecurity because of the false propaganda. That propaganda breaks when I go there and present my case even if I don't say anything. It is not only in the context of India, but all those who link Pakistan with terrorism," he said.

“[Jaishankar] says the victims of terrorism and the perpetrators should not sit together. This is hatred. Have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?” Bilawal asked.

Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari were in Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.