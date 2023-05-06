What he said is his wish: Bhutto on EAM's terrorism remarks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday slammed his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for calling him a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terror industry."
Jaishankar had on Friday called Bhutto-Zardari a "spokesperson of terror industry" which is the mainstay of Pakistan. He further said that "victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism".
Read | India, Pakistan exchange barbs over terrorism, J&K at SCO meet
Reacting to these statement hours later in a press conference in Pakistan, Bhutto-Zardari said "there is insecurity because of the false propaganda", Hindustan Times reported.
"What he said is his wish. I gave my statements there, spoke to the press and everything is on the record," Bilawal said.
"There is insecurity because of the false propaganda. That propaganda breaks when I go there and present my case even if I don't say anything. It is not only in the context of India, but all those who link Pakistan with terrorism," he said.
“[Jaishankar] says the victims of terrorism and the perpetrators should not sit together. This is hatred. Have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?” Bilawal asked.
Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari were in Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7
Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned
Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town