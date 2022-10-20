What Putin's martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine regions mean

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law in four Ukraine’s regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – annexed by Russia.

“I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” Putin said in a meeting of his Security Council. “In addition, in the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to the leaders of all Russian regions,” the Russian President said.

Let's take a look at what martial law means:

More powers to authorities

The martial law order will allow the Russian authorities to impose curfews, seize property, forcibly resettle residents, imprison immigrants without legal status, establish checkpoints and detain people for up to 30 days.

Also Read | Cold weather brings tougher conditions to fighting in Ukraine

Suspension of public activities

The new law allows for the suspension of the activities of political parties, public organisations and religious groups, and any activity deemed to undermine the defence and security of the Russian Federation.

Restriction on in and out movement from the region

Martial law will allow governors to set up restrictions on entry and exit from their region.

Formation of coordination committee

Putin ordered the establishment of a coordination committee to increase interaction between government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

