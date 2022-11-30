White House announces international 'Summit for Democracy' in March

The White House on Tuesday announced an international "Summit for Democracy" to be held next March, co-hosted with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.
The summit, which follows on from a first one held in 2021, will showcase the ability of democracies to handle "the world's most pressing challenges," the White House said.
President Joe Biden has made the contest between democracies and autocracies, such as China and Russia, a central theme of his administration.
The issue is also personal, with Biden starting his mandate in the shadow of an unprecedented attempt by his defeated Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, to overturn the 2020 election.
"We are living through an era defined by challenges to accountable and transparent governance. From wars of aggression to changes in climate, societal mistrust and technological transformation, it could not be clearer that all around the world, democracy needs champions at all levels," read a joint statement from the co-host countries.
The second Biden democracy summit was announced as speculation grows over whether the 80-year-old president will seek a second term or bow out at the 2024 elections.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston