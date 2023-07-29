White House cuts 2023 US deficit forecast

White House cuts 2023 US deficit forecast after student loan forgiveness struck down

This was due largely to a major reduction in outlays after the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The White House on Friday revised its fiscal 2023 US budget deficit forecast to $1.543 trillion, a decrease of $26 billion from its March budget forecast, due largely to a major reduction in outlays after the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The Office of Management and Budget said in its Mid-Session Review update that the student loan decision would reduce outlays by $259 billion, offset slightly by an increase in spending due to rule changes for income-driven repayments.

