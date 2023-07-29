White House cuts 2023 US deficit forecast after student loan forgiveness struck down

The White House on Friday revised its fiscal 2023 US budget deficit forecast to $1.543 trillion, a decrease of $26 billion from its March budget forecast, due largely to a major reduction in outlays after the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The Office of Management and Budget said in its Mid-Session Review update that the student loan decision would reduce outlays by $259 billion, offset slightly by an increase in spending due to rule changes for income-driven repayments.