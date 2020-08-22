White House issues veto threat of Democratic bill on Postal Service

White House threatens to veto USPS bill

The White House said on Friday it strongly opposes a House Democratic bill on Postal Service policies ahead of the November 3 election and would recommend President Donald Trump veto it.

"Instead of reforming the United States Postal Service (USPS) to ensure its continued viability in the modern economy, H.R. 8015 would arbitrarily give USPS $25 billion in 'emergency' taxpayer funding, without linking that funding to either the Covid-19 pandemic or the upcoming election," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

The bill is expected to come up for a vote in the House of Representatives on Saturday.

