White House says China's Tiananmen Square 'slaughter' not forgotten

The White House said Thursday that China's "slaughter" of protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989 has not been forgotten and urged Beijing to give its first accurate accounting of the bloodshed.

"The Chinese Communist Party's slaughter of unarmed Chinese civilians was a tragedy that will not be forgotten," President Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"The United States calls on China to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and to provide a full accounting of those who were killed, detained, or remain missing in connection with the events surrounding the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989."