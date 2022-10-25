White House says 'not true' that there is national security review of Elon Musk

The White House on Monday said reports suggesting that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk's ventures were "not true."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with Musk or his business dealings with other countries.

Asked about a Bloomberg report last week that said Biden administration officials were discussing whether some of Musk's ventures should face national security reviews, Jean-Pierre said, "Those reportings are not true ... The national security review - that is not true," she told reporters.