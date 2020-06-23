'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Man City

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 23 2020, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 09:39 ist
A banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' is towed by a plane above the stadium during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on June 22, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

A plane carrying a banner declaring 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Monday at the start of the Premier League game against Burnley.

The plane appeared shortly after players from both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was no indication who had organised the plane and banner.

All players in the 12 Premier League games since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 stoppage have worn 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts in place of their names as the league formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. 

Manchester City
Premier League
Black Lives Matter

