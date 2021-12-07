WHO advisory group looking at 'mix and match' Covid-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization's group of advisory experts is considering evidence this week on Covid-19 heterologous vaccines, or mix and match vaccines, and will report their findings on Thursday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The independent experts will also look at "the Johnson & Johnson series - whether you should have one dose or two doses", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

