WHO advisory group looking at 'mix and match' Covid-19 vaccines

WHO group looking at 'mix and match' Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Dec 07 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 16:52 ist

The World Health Organization's group of advisory experts is considering evidence this week on Covid-19 heterologous vaccines, or mix and match vaccines, and will report their findings on Thursday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The independent experts will also look at "the Johnson & Johnson series - whether you should have one dose or two doses", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

World Health Organization
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

