WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Aug 18 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 17:17 ist
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe," he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to "vaccine nationalism".

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
COVID-19
Coronavirus

