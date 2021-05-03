WHO chief plans to seek re-election

Tedros became the first African to head the United Nations agency in 2017

  May 03 2021
It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Ethiopia's Tedros, as he is widely known, in 2017 became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority.

It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros, the Stat report said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

