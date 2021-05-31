WHO chief Tedros says time has come for treaty on Covid-19 pandemic preparedness and response

WHO chief says time has come for Covid pandemic treaty

He also said the UN agency required sustainable and flexible funding

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for speedily launching global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also told a closing session of its annual week-long ministerial assembly that the UN agency required sustainable and flexible funding.

"The one recommendation I believe will do the most to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response which could also strengthen relations between member states and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come," Tedros said.

