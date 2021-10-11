WHO recommends extra Covid jab for immunocompromised

WHO experts recommend extra Covid-19 jab for immunocompromised

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  Oct 11 2021
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory group on Monday recommended immunocompromised people should have an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the WHO.

"Moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose... since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease," the UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said.

