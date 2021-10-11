WHO experts recommend extra Covid-19 jab for immunocompromised

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory group on Monday recommended immunocompromised people should have an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the WHO.
"Moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose... since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease," the UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent