WHO experts recommend extra Covid-19 jab for immunocompromised

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory group on Monday recommended immunocompromised people should have an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the WHO.

"Moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose... since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease," the UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said.

