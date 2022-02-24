WHO expresses concern over potential humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine

The World Health Organization expressed concern on Thursday over an expected health emergency in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.
"Amid the conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, the WHO Regional Office for Europe reiterates its deepest concern for the safety, health and wellbeing of all civilians impacted by the crisis in the country and possibly beyond," its regional office for Europe said in a statement, adding any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe.
"WHO/Europe is working closely with all UN partners in rapidly scaling up readiness to respond to the expected health emergency triggered by the conflict, protecting our staff, and minimizing disruptions to the delivery of critical health care services," it said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid
Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded