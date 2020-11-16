WHO head says did not see need for Covid-19 test

WHO head says did not see need for Covid-19 test

"Because of no symptoms and full follow up of the protocol, I did not see the need for testing," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that he did not see the need to take a Covid-19 test following exposure to a person with Covid-19 because he had completed his quarantine and experienced no symptoms.

"Because of no symptoms and full follow up of the protocol, I did not see the need for testing," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a WHO press briefing where he appeared in person for the first time since his quarantine. He added that it was day 17 since his exposure.

