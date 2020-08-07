WHO hopes US leadership will reconsider its departure

The head of the World Health Organization hopes the United States leadership will reconsider its departure from the UN health agency.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the US was well recognised both for its generosity and support of global health projects in the past.

“You cannot defeat this virus in a divided world,” Tedros said of a country that contributes more than $450 million to the agency every year.

“When I was a minister in Ethiopia when HIV/AIDS was ravaging the whole continent of Africa...it's the US generosity and leadership that gave hope to individuals, gave hope to families and gave hope to nations,” Tedros said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of botching its response to the coronavirus and said it colluded with China in the pandemic's early stages to cover up the extent of the outbreak. WHO had denied that and recently started a probe into the global response to the pandemic.