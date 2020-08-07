WHO hopes US leadership will reconsider its departure

WHO hopes US leadership will reconsider its departure

AP
AP, London,
  • Aug 07 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 08:57 ist
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of the World Health Organization hopes the United States leadership will reconsider its departure from the UN health agency.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the US was well recognised both for its generosity and support of global health projects in the past.

“You cannot defeat this virus in a divided world,” Tedros said of a country that contributes more than $450 million to the agency every year.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“When I was a minister in Ethiopia when HIV/AIDS was ravaging the whole continent of Africa...it's the US generosity and leadership that gave hope to individuals, gave hope to families and gave hope to nations,” Tedros said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of botching its response to the coronavirus and said it colluded with China in the pandemic's early stages to cover up the extent of the outbreak. WHO had denied that and recently started a probe into the global response to the pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organization
United States
United Nations
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Donald Trump
China
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 