Who is Fahim Dashti? Spokesperson of anti-Taliban resistance movement who was killed

In a major setback to the anti-Taliban resistance force of Panjshir, Fahim Dashti -- the spokesperson of the resistance movement, was killed in the Panjshir province on Sunday.

It is believed that he died amid clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan. The NRF said a drone attack by the Pakistan Air Force was the reason for Dashti's death.

Fahim Dashti, who was leading the resistance movement against the Taliban from the Panjshir Valley was also a well-known journalist. He was also a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, according to media reports.

Dashti was a key member of Jamiat party, the oldest Muslim political party in Afghanistan.

Dashti had survived the suicide attack that killed Massoud's father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, on Sept. 9, 2001, just days before the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

The Panjshir fighting has been the most prominent example of resistance to the Taliban.

He was also the nephew of Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official of the former government who is involved in negotiations with the Taliban on the future of Afghanistan.

While speaking to India Today last month Dashti had said, “We are fighting for the whole of Afghanistan and not just for one province. We are concerned about the rights of Afghans, of women, of minorities. The Taliban has to assure equality and rights.”

Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan claimed that the Shutul district of the Panjshir Valley was taken over by them. However, Dashti had denied the capture of Shutul district through a voice note and also mentioned that they had pushed back the Taliban fighters from there.

After the battle on the Panjshir Valley escalated, the leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley said on Sunday that he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

"Fahim Dashti was a friend and a brother. He stood for free speech and his ideals and died like a hero for his homeland!," Ahmad Massoud said in a tweet.

"I am deeply sorrowed on the death of a talented Afghan journalist Fahim Dashti. I knew him for more than two decades and admired him for what he was. He was a gentleman and Gentleman. Rest In Peace friend." Former Afghanistan interior minster tweeted.

Dashti was known to be popular among media and advocated for free press.