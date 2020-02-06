WHO issues appeal for $675m to fight novel coronavirus

WHO issues appeal for $675m to fight novel coronavirus

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 06 2020, 00:45am ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 00:45am ist
People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for $675 million (613 million euros) in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly "at risk".

"Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan.... We're requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.

