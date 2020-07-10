WHO reports record increase in global Covid-19 cases

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 228,000

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 212,326 on July 4. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.

