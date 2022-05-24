WHO says monkeypox 'containable'

WHO says monkeypox 'containable', convening research meeting to support members

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 24 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

There have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first case was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable", the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the outbreak.

World Health Organization
Monkeypox
World news

