900 probable acute hepatitis cases reported in kids

WHO says over 900 probable cases of acute hepatitis reported in children

The latest WHO data was as of June 22 and excluded four countries with reported cases yet to be classified

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2022, 03:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 03:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Thirty-three countries have reported 920 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children so far, a jump of 270 from May, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The WHO said that the European Region accounted for half the probable cases, including 267 from the United Kingdom, while a third of the probable cases were from the United States.

Health authorities globally have been investigating the mysterious rise in severe cases of hepatitis - or liver inflammation – in young children. The outbreak was first reported in April in Britain and has since then hit dozens of other countries.

US health officials say infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for the cases.

The latest WHO data was as of June 22 and excluded four countries with reported cases yet to be classified.

Of the 422 cases in which gender and age-related information is available, close to half occurred in males, with most of them under 6 years of age, according to the report.

The WHO said 45 children with acute hepatitis have required liver transplants, and there have been 18 deaths, most of them occurring in the Americas region.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

hepatitis
World Health Organization
World news
children

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Agnipath

Open Sesame | Agnipath

Whackyverse | Sena Dena

Whackyverse | Sena Dena

How does design influence culture?

How does design influence culture?

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

 