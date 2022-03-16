WHO says rise in Covid cases is the tip of the iceberg

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a global rise in Covid-19 cases could be the tip of the iceberg as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.
New infections jumped by 8% globally last week, compared to the previous week.
Read | Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
"Surges are to be expected particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted. However, there are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the lifting of public health and social measures, said the WHO's technical lead on the pandemic Maria Van Kerkhove.
"We completely understand that the world needs to move on from Covid-19, wants to move on from Covid-19, but this virus spreads very efficiently between people."
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oceans' fate depends on sewage, waste control: Expert
The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines
Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report