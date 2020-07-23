WHO sees 'intense transmission' of coronavirus in relatively few countries

'Intense Covid-19 transmission in very few countries'

  Jul 23 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday.

"We continue to see intense transmission in a relatively small group of countries," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. "Two-thirds of all cases are from 10 countries. Almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries."

He also said that just because cases may be at a low level where someone lives, it doesn't mean they should let down their guard.

"Know your situation - do you know how many cases were reported where you live yesterday? Do you know how to find that information? Do you know how to minimise your exposure?" 

