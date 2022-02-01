WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid

The World Health Organization chief warned Tuesday that it was too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH
"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, cautioning that "this virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."
