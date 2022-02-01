WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 01 2022, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 20:37 ist
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Health Organization chief warned Tuesday that it was too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, cautioning that "this virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."

