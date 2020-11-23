WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, awaits trial data

The news on Astrazeneca's Covid-19 vaccine results is "encouraging and we look forward to seeing the data as we do with other promising results of recent weeks", the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, she said: "We welcome the efforts of Oxford/AZ to make the vaccine affordable and easy to store, which will be good for countries and people everywhere."

AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.