Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

The loss of the guided missile cruiser Moskva, which sank in the Black Sea—by either Ukrainian missiles or a fire on board, depending on who's talking—is a major loss for Russia amid its 50-day-long invasion of Ukraine.

The ship's sinking marks a major turn in the war, hitting Russia both in terms of its military superiority and troop morale, while propping up the Ukrainian defence's hopes of an unlikely victory. It was also the most significant combat loss for any navy since 1982, when Argentina’s air force sank a British guided missile destroyer and other ships during the Falklands War.

Where is the Black Sea?

The Black Sea is located between Europe and Asia, flanked by Turkey in the south, Russia-annexed Crimea in the north, Georgia and Russia in the east and Romania and Bulgaria in the west.

One of the smaller seas in the world, the near-oval-shaped Black Sea is, however, linked to the Atlantic Ocean through the Bosporus Strait, which divides Istanbul (and Turkey) into the European and Asian side, and the Mediterranean Sea.

The sea also houses the port of Sevastopol, a key piece of Russian military infrastructure that it acquired when it annexed Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine.

Importance of Black Sea for Russia

For Russia, the Black Sea is an entry point into the Mediterranean and a buffer between NATO and itself. It also serves to secure Russia's economic gateway to major markets in southern Europe.

Militarily, the Black Sea plays a key role in Russia's campaign in Ukraine, as its Black Sea Fleet has been blockading the besieged port city of Mariupol. It comprises Russian vessels in the Black Sea proper, the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean.

Complete domination of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov is a key part of Russia's campaign, as it would give Russia a major leg-up in the Crimea-Odesa-Mariupol region, given that Sevastopol is already under its command.

As of April 15, Russia claims to have great control over Mariupol, but Ukrainian forces continued to remain holed up in a desperate resistance. Should it gain control over the city and Odesa, it would have near-total control over Ukraine's coastline, cutting it off from critical trade and defence supply chains.

What does Moskva's loss mean to Russia

While the sinking of the Moskva is considered a huge blow to Russia, experts are more on the fence. Officials believe that it will not have a hugely significant impact on Russia's plans on the Ukrainian coast.

After the fire on the Moskva started, which US officials believe was likely a Ukrainian attack, about five Russian warships in the northern part of the Black Sea moved further away from the coast, about 80 nautical miles. But US officials said they believed those ships were still capable of carrying out strikes into Ukraine from that distance and were less likely to be targeted by the Ukrainians that far away from the coast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, said the Ukrainian military’s ability to hit Russian warships in the Black Sea could force the Russian Navy to deploy additional air defence and other assets for protection.

However, while Russia does have two other ships in the same class as Moskva, neither of them can be deployed in Ukraine, as Turkey, which controls access to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus, will not let them enter at a time of war.

(With inputs from agencies)

