Wild poliovirus detected in 3 more Pakistani cities

Pakistani authorities have detected the crippling poliovirus in the environmental samples in three more cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
According to the Ministry of Health, wild poliovirus was detected in the environmental samples of Peshawar, Bannu, and Lahore, Geo News reported.
The officials also confirmed the detection of the virus in sewage samples taken from Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur.
In August, poliovirus was detected in four cities of Punjab and two cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poliovirus has been detected six times in samples taken from Bannu while in Peshawar and Lahore it was found twice.
Despite the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drives, Pakistan has confirmed 14 wild polio-I cases so far this year.
Wild polio-I has been confirmed in 17 environmental samples taken, officials said, adding that the extent of the spread cannot be estimated due to relentless rains in Sindh and Balochistan.
Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.
Attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes