Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces hundreds to evacuate

Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years.

Reuters
Reuters, Athens,
  • Jul 22 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 23:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A wildfire raged uncontrolled on the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday, forcing hundreds of people to flee affected villages and beaches, authorities said.

Coastguard vessels and more than 20 private boats took part in an operation to evacuate about 1,000 people from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, a coastguard official said.

Also Read | France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which has burned for days and was fanned by strong winds.

The fire has scorched swathes of forest since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. It damaged three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari on Saturday, according to the Athens News Agency.

Civil protection authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and other areas in Greece on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) amid a heatwave.

Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Greece
World news
Wildfire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

 