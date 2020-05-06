Will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely: Trump

Will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely, says US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 06 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 19:37 ist
US Prez Donald Trump. (Credit: AFP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force would continue its work on the pandemic, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics, a day after he said it would wind down its operations.

"Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics," Trump said in a series of tweets.

