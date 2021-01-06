Will protect rights, says China after US bans its apps

Will safeguard rights, says China after US bans 8 Chinese apps

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 06 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 15:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

China said on Wednesday it would take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of companies, after US President Donald Trump signed an order banning US transactions with eight Chinese apps.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Read | Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay, Alipay and other Chinese apps

Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

